Ohio State Football Countdown: 54

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 54 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Ohio State gets revenge on Iowa with 54-10 win (2022)

While all of the players from that 2017 team that got pummeled at Kinnick Stadium had moved on, it felt good for Ohio State fans to watch the Buckeyes beat up on Iowa in the first meeting between the two teams since. The Hawkeyes’ top-10 defense was no match for C.J. Stroud, as the QB threw for 286 yards and four touchdowns with one pick. Ohio State’s defense made life miserable for both Iowa QBs in the game, collecting five sacks and three interceptions — including a Tommy Eichenberg pick-six — on the afternoon in a 54-10 rout.

Players to Wear the #54 (since 2010):