Aaron Scott Jr. down to three schools, announces decision date

It has been a long and winding road thus far in the recruitment of 2024 four-star cornerback Aaron Scott Jr., and Ohio State will be hoping that road comes to an end in Columbus. The elite defensive back was thought to be nearing a decision sometime in the near future, but on Sunday he made those plans official when he dropped his final three schools and an official commitment date.

It’s almost that time kid.. shock da world! https://t.co/3l3VCNFcoS — Aaron Scott JR (@AaronScottJr1) July 9, 2023

Down to just Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, Scott will announce his commitment on July 30. His original top five included both Penn State and Tennessee, but it has felt much more like a two-program race down the stretch, as yet another off-field war between the Buckeyes and Wolverines will rage on for the next few weeks leading up to Scott’s decision. Ohio State does have all three Crystal Balls in their favor at this point, but the most recent one came back in April, so that is by no means a guarantee.

In discussing his three finalists with the Dayton Daily News, Scott had this to say of Ohio State:

“I grew up watching O State. I’m from Ohio. It’s hard to say no to the school, especially when they’ve been winning. If you’re from Ohio, it’s like how could you not want to go there? Like they got everything you’re looking for.”

Whoever does wind up landing Scott will be getting a special talent in their defensive backfield. The Springfield, OH native comes in as the No. 5 cornerback and the No. 52 player overall in the 247Sports Composite. This recruiting battle is especially important for Ohio State, as Scott ranks as the No. 2 player in the state in this cycle. Listed at 6-foot and 170 pounds, here is what 247Sports national scouting analyst Gabe Brooks had to say of Scott:

“Adequate height with good length verified entering junior season. Looks and plays larger than that verified size. Length manifests in ball production. Not only picked off five passes as a junior, but got his hands on everything else. Disruptive and consistently competitive at the catch point. Good ball skills as evidenced by counting stats. Hyper-competitive nature you like to see on the outside. Plays aware with obvious anticipatory instincts. Has shown competency in a variety of coverages and has also played over the top on occasion. Excellent athletic profile with basketball and limited track and field experience. Punching it off the bounce as a one-foot jumper in sophomore hoops campaign[...]”

Ohio State would love to add Scott to a 2024 cornerback class that already includes four-stars Bryce West and Miles Lockhart. West, a fellow Ohio native and the No. 4 CB in the nation in this cycle, is also working hard to get Scott to join him in Columbus.

“I’m definitely recruiting him,” West told Eleven Warriors after his commitment to OSU. “I’m just trying to get him there. He’s definitely an Ohio kid, so I definitely want him to play at Ohio State because he’s a great player. We can definitely bring in one of the top defensive classes in the country, because our offense is doing really well, so if we can bring in another guy like him, [...] it’s gonna be a great secondary[...]”

Buckeye Nation let’s bring Aaron Home #GoBucks no fan base better let him know the Buckeye Nation everyone talks about is realllllllll https://t.co/4GSqfTQ3O1 — † (@bryvonny) July 9, 2023

The Buckeyes are doing quite well for themselves on the trail thus far, currently holding the No. 2 overall class in the country, but landing an in-state player like Scott is a must, especially when your biggest competition also happens to be your biggest rival.

Quick Hits

Speaking of in-state players, one of the fastest prospects in Ohio is looking to make a return visit to the school in the near future. Pataskala (Ohio) Watkins Memorial’s Jaeden Ricketts was placed in the top receivers group when he visited Ohio State for a camp in June, and was also invited to a Buckeyes’ spring practice by Brian Hartline himself. A 2026 wideout, Ricketts does not yet have a star rating, but if there is anyone you can trust in the talent evaluation department right now, it’s Hartline.

One of Ohio's fastest players is looking to soon return to #OhioState. https://t.co/bL70AVSMFB — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) July 9, 2023

Ohio State was always going to be a bit of a long shot in this one with all the talent at the position locally, but on Sunday the Buckeyes found out they would not be earning a commitment from Mater Dei cornerback Zabien Brown. The 2024 four-star California native announced his pledge to Alabama, beating out his other top two programs in USC and the Buckeyes. Tim Walton and company were in this one until the end, and they will now switch the entirety of their focus to sealing the deal with Scott.