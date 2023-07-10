I-70 Football Show: Emergency Pod!! Pat Fitzgerald has been fired

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Northwestern Football Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald has been fired after an investigation into hazing allegations levied against the program by former players. Initially, Pat Fitzgerald was suspended without pay for two weeks after an independent investigation found significant evidence of hazing.

After an article by the Daily Northwestern detailing the hazing allegations received national attention, Northwestern’s President Michael Schill, sent an email saying he may have erred in his judgment by only suspending Fitzgerald for only two weeks and would reconsider the suspension. In a statement released by Michael Schill said “As the head coach of one of our athletics programs, Coach Fitzgerald is not only responsible for what happens within the program but also must take great care to uphold our institutional commitment to the student experience and our priority to ensure all students — undergraduate and graduate — can thrive during their time at Northwestern.”

While the hazing allegations were bad enough, The Daily Northwestern released another article detailing three former players’ accounts of racial discrimination and hazing they faced in the late 2000s. Following the allegations of hazing, sexual assault, and racial discrimination, Fitzgerald was fired late Monday afternoon. Jordan and Dante, discuss the allegations, Fitzgerald’s firing, and what’s next for the Northwestern program and administration.

