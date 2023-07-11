Ohio State Football Countdown: 53

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 53 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Brian Hartline’s 53-yard TD vs. Michigan (2008)

The criteria clearly state decade or so, so I feel like I can stretch the boundary a bit to bring you this moment. Long before he was stacking five-star receivers as a coach in Columbus, he was catching long touchdown passes against the Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes made it look easy against their rival in this edition of The Game, beating up on Rich Rodriguez’s squad 42-7. For Ohio State, it was an unprecedented fifth-straight victory in the rivalry.

Players to Wear the #53 (since 2010):