Pair of Ohio State targets announce commitment dates

July has been a whirlwind of a month for Ohio State recruiting, and we are just over a week into it. The Buckeyes have already earned multiple commitments to start the month and the team is planning on more to join its 2024 class in the coming weeks. On Monday, we learned two Ohio State defensive targets will also be announcing their commitments this month.

Four-star DL Jayden Jackson

Class: 2024

High school: Bradenton, FL / IMG Academy

Size: 6-foot-2 / 300-pounds

Recruiting update: Ohio State offered Jackson back in January, and he has found his way on campus multiple times. He has long been familiar with the Buckeyes as he is originally from Indiana, despite now playing in Florida for the prestigious IMG Academy.

Jackson announced that he will be deciding later this week. He also announced a top five schools consisting of Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, Miami and Ohio State. There is no clear leader in his recruitment, but it is believed that Ohio State and Texas have the best odds.

Ohio State earned its first defensive line commitment in the 2024 class just last week when five-star DL Justin Scott committed to the team, surprising the college football recruiting landscape. Jackson would make for an excellent addition alongside Scott.

Jackson is the No. 45 DL in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 433 overall prospect. He is also the No. 65 recruit from Florida.

Four-star LB Edwin Spillman

Class: 2024

High school: Nashville, TN / Lipsomb Academy

Size: 6-foot-1 / 216-pounds

Recruiting update: Spillman is one of two remaining targets for Ohio State at linebacker. The other target is four-star Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, who will be announcing his commitment on July 23rd. Just two days prior to Viliamu-Asa’s commitment, Spillman is set to make his commitment, and he will be deciding between the Ohio State and Tennessee.

Ohio State has long had Spillman on its radar. The team offered him in his sophomore season of high school football and the Buckeyes have been able to get him on campus numerous times since the offer, the most recent being an official visit on June 9.

The Buckeyes have done an incredible job of recruiting Spillman, but this may be one where Ohio State could do everything and still lose out. It will be tough to pry Spillman away from his home state of Tennessee, especially as his brother will be an incoming freshman for the Volunteers this season.

Spillman is the No. 28 LB in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 334 overall prospect. He is also the No. 8 recruit out of Tennessee.

Breaking: @ESpillman13 is down to Ohio State and Tennessee and the 4-star LB has locked in his commitment date.



Story: https://t.co/BWZ6bKUauD pic.twitter.com/tyUcIZKF1o — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) July 10, 2023

Quick Hits

On3.com released its updated rankings for the 2024 recruiting class, and multiple future Buckeyes and possible future Buckeyes made the list, including three commitments and two targets in the top 15, as well as being viewed as five-star prospects. Making the cut were Ohio State commits Jeremiah Smith, Justin Scott and Mylan Graham, while targets KJ Bolden and Dylan Stewart also were included.

What might be the most impressive feat of this list is that Smith beat out the top-rated quarterback and former Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola for the top-overall spot.