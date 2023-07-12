Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: The boys go behind (Big Ten) enemy lines, with or without Owen Wilson

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they cover Ohio State football, basketball, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh and Chuck kick things off by discussing recent developments in the world of Ohio State football recruiting. From a five-star surprise to a (Hurri)Canes caper, the Hangout boys have you covered. And they both agree that while OSU is currently hot on the trail, Ryan Day and company must maintain momentum through the end of this 2024 recruiting cycle.

The hosts then catch you up on recent contracts signed by former Buckeye hoopers. D’Angelo Russell stays in LA, Keita Bates-Diop will head to the desert, and E.J. Liddell finally gets rewarded!

And it would not be a summer episode without at least some theme-week-related conversation. LGHL’s theme this week is Behind Enemy Lines, meaning the guys get a chance to break down Ohio State’s 2023 opponents. What better way to do so than by looking at potential Big Ten sleepers?

Plus, a few questions sent in by you, the listener(s).

