Ohio State Football Countdown: 52

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 52 days remaining.

Play of the Day: TreVeyon Henderson’s 52-yard TD vs. Tulsa (2021)

Sure, this run came against Tulsa, but it was a special moment for TreVeyon Henderson as it broke the single-game freshman rushing record set by Archie Griffin in 1972. Henderson’s 277 yards and three touchdowns now stands atop the heap among Buckeye first-years, and Ohio State needed the record-breaking performance from Tre in this one in a sleepy 41-20 win over the Golden Hurricane. The 185 yards passing for C.J. Stroud was by far the lowest of his 2021 campaign, and the OSU defense allowed Davis Brin to throw for over 400 yards.

Players to Wear the #52 (since 2010):