Buckeyes finalists for top-50 offensive tackle, Ohio State still recruiting recent Miami commit

College football is in the middle of a quiet period until the last few days of the month, but that doesn’t mean that there’s no news to discuss during July. While it has been almost a full week since Ohio State got its last commitment, there is certainly more to discuss until the next BOOM comes.

Top-50 Prospect Guerby Lambert Likely to Announce Mid-August

I don’t know about you, but I like the prospects that are so under the radar that when they announce their final schools and commitment date, I have to look up who they are. That is even more exciting when Ohio State is one of the player’s finalists and he is the No. 47 player in the country and the No. 2 offensive tackle in his class.

That is the case with West Roxbury, Mass. native Guerby Lambert. On Tuesday, the Catholic Memorial rising senior confirmed to 247Sports that he had narrowed down his finalists list to the Buckeyes, Notre Dame, Boston College, and... Harvard. Yes, that Harvard; the Stansbury of the East.

No one has logged any crystal balls for the 6-foot-6, 280-pound four-star prospect thus far, but the Buckeyes certainly seem to be the one school that doesn’t belong here. BC is just five minutes from his high school, he has a high school teammate that just committed to Harvard, and Notre Dame is a small Catholic institution like his high school.

While no date has officially been set, Lambert told 247’s Brian Dohn that he plans to commit prior to the start of his high school season, most likely in “mid-August.” Practically no one has any concrete insight into Lambert’s thinking at this point, but the general consensus is that Ohio State is a longshot here. But seeing as he talks to practically nobody, your bet is as good as mine as to where he will end up.

Larry Johnson Keeping in Contact with Marquise Lightfoot

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Buckeye Nation was at least a somewhat surprised last week as four-stare defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot committed to the Miami Hurricanes, despite the general consensus throughout his recruitment (until the final few days) having been that he would be a Buckeye.

Even though Lightfoot pledged to play for the Canes, his would-be Ohio State position coach Larry Johnson has continued to keep in touch. Lightfoot is the No. 62 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings and the No. 5 edge rusher, so the Buckeyes don’t plan on throwing in the towel on the prospect any time soon. According to Bucknuts’ Bill Kurelic, Lightfoot said that he appreciates the fact that Johnson isn’t giving up on him.

“He told me he’s going to recruit me all the way till I sign with them,” the prospect said. “I told him I was honored, it made me feel good that he wants me so much.”

Quick Hits:

The Buckeyes have only two commits to their 2025 class, but one of them is already making plans to be on campus during the upcoming fall campaign. Having committed nearly a year ago, five-star safety Jontae Gilbert will be making at least one trip to Columbus to take in a game this fall. The No. 24 player in his cycle will visit from his home in Atlanta on Sept. 16 for the matchup against Western Kentucky and might be back in town on Oct. 21 to see the Buckeyes take on Penn State according to Eleven Warriors .

will be making at least one trip to Columbus to take in a game this fall. The No. 24 player in his cycle will visit from his home in Atlanta on Sept. 16 for the matchup against Western Kentucky and might be back in town on Oct. 21 to see the Buckeyes take on Penn State . All of the vibes around the Aaron Scott recruitment are bad at this point (at least from an Ohio State perspective). The Springfield, Ohio native recently tweeted that he wants to “shock da world,” adding even more smoke to the nearly suffocating amount coming from Ann Arbor in recent weeks. The pain got even worse on Monday as the No. 52 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle wore Michigan gloves and cleats at a 7-on-7 event on Tuesday, making it feel like the scales are tipping even more in TTUN’s favor.

However, Scott has always been a player that has seemingly enjoyed the recruitment process, so this could all be a bit of a troll job ahead of his July 30 commitment, but short of that, no one in Buckeye Nation should feel confident at this point.