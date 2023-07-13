Ohio State Football Countdown: 51

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 51 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Justin Fields’ 51-yard TD run vs. FAU (2021)

Right from the jump, Ohio State fans had a ton of reasons to be excited about Justin Fields. He introduced himself to Buckeye Nation in a big way, ripping off a 51-yard touchdown run against Florida Atlantic for the team’s very first score of the 2021 campaign. Fields finished the game with 234 yards passing and four TDs in addition to his score on the ground in a 45-21 win for Ohio State. Jeremy Ruckert hauled in two of those TD passes, while Chris Olave and Binjimen Victor split the other two.

Players to Wear the #51 (since 2010):