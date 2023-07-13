2026 QB includes Ohio State among top schools, 2024 defensive target set to announce commitment

When people think of Ohio State and Ryan Day, quarterbacks are the theme of the program. The most important position on the field, the quarterback position under Day has flourished every season he’s been at the helm. It helps to bring in elite recruiting targets, but the development as well is off the chart, and a big reason as to why the recruiting success in each cycle continues on. The track record is repeating itself because of the work Day and position coach Corey Dennis do at this position.

Looking at the 2024 class, the Buckeyes currently have five-star Air Noland in the fold, and in 2025 already have the leader of the class thanks to in-state signal caller Tavien St. Clair. Further proof to their success continuing on recruiting the QB spot, Day and his crew find themselves in solid position already for another top QB, but this time in the 2026 class.

With plenty of time to go before the 2026 cycle is the priority, Day and staff have no trouble getting in on the top talents early and often as they try to build lasting relationships with the players highest on their board. Knowing how important it is to land a quarterback in each class, Ohio State being in the mix for top guys this early is exactly what you want to see, and on Wednesday that was the case when Julian Lewis took to Twitter to announce the latest in his recruitment.

A 6-foot-1, 175 pound athlete out of Georgia, Lewis is only a high school sophomore come this fall, but with nearly 40 offers to his name, he’s clearly already one of the top players in the country regardless of position. Schools such as Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, USC, Florida, Notre Dame, and several more jump out as just some of his impressive interests, but Lewis has narrowed it down to just eight schools still in the mix for his services.

Making the cut, Lewis is now deciding between Alabama, Georgia, USC, LSU, Oregon, Florida State, Texas A&M, and Ohio State. While eight isn’t the smallest number, it’s much different than nearly 40, proving that though there’s plenty of time left in this game, Lewis is at least trying his best to narrow it down early on. Ohio State remains in it, and with Day calling the shots, the Buckeyes will be a threat for the long haul in this one as they tend to do.

Quick Hits

Later today, Ohio State defensive line target Jayden Jackson will announce his commitment to the school of his choice. The No. 446 player nationally, Jackson is the 44th best player at his position per the 247Sports Composite for the 2024 class.

The IMG Academy product is deciding between Florida, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, and Ohio State. Without a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction submitted, there’s not a ton of scuttlebutt on who is the clear leader in this recruitment, but other outlets such as Rivals have Oklahoma winning out in the end.

The safe assumption here is that Jackson does not end up in Columbus, but while any commitment away from Ohio State can be taken as a loss, it’s important to remember the staff is in great position with multiple top defensive linemen in this class, and have a chance at some major BOOMs in the near future.