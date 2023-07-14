Ohio State Football Countdown: 50

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 50 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Michael Thomas 50-yard TD vs. Rutgers (2015)

Nobody thinks of Michael Thomas of a burner, but he had more than enough speed to outrun the Rutgers defense here on a 50-yard catch-and-run touchdown. It wouldn’t be the last long TD for the Buckeyes in the game, as Ezekiel Elliott’s 55-yard TD run put the capper on what would be a 49-7 win for Ohio State in 2015. Thomas led the way through the air with five catches for 103 yards and the score, while Zeke paced the ground game with 142 yards and two TDs. Quarterback J.T. Barrett put up five total TDs in the game — three passing and two rushing.

Players to Wear the #50 (since 2010):