Ohio State Football Countdown: 49

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 49 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Mike Weber’s 49-yard TD vs. Oregon State (2018)

I’m going to be honest: until I started looking for plays for this countdown, I had zero recollection of this game ever happening. Maybe it was my brain wanting to forget everything about the 2018 Ohio State defense, but alas this long Mike Weber run was still pretty sweet and does make the cut. Weber finished the afternoon with 183 yards and three touchdowns as the Buckeyes beat up on the Beavers, 77-31. Dwayne Haskins threw for over 300 yards with five TDs through the air, while Terry McLaurin had a big day as well with four catches for 121 yards and two scores.

Players to Wear the #49 (since 2010):