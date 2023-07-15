Get these new Ohio State overalls in time to rep the Buckeyes in midwestern style this season

Let’s face it, as Ohio State fans, we can be a mix of a whole lot of stereotypes. While I don’t want to harp on the negative side of those stereotypes (loud, arrogant, never satisfied, etc.), there are some that I think we can all be comfortable with. Buckeye Nation is unapologetically midwestern. We love the fall, bonfires, hayrides, and the cowtown we call home. So, as the season approaches (we’re just over two weeks until fall camp kicks off), it’s time to start thinking about the perfect fall Saturday attire that communicates to friends, family, and opposing fanbases that we love our Buckeyes, but we also grew up within two miles of a cornfield.

To help with that, our friends at FOCO have released a set of brand-new overalls that every true blue true scarlet and gray fan must have.

Not only do these officially licensed overall have Ohio State’s colors, but they also have a prominently featured Block O on the bib pocket that is perfect for storing your phone, wallet, or other essentials during the tailgate — or sneaking your flask into The Horseshoe (not that we would ever condone that).

And, since things can get crazy on football Saturdays, the buckle closure ensures a comfortable and adjustable fit. Also, the adjustable bib shoulder straps allow you to customize the fit for a comfortable and relaxed feel. The overalls are made of sturdy and functional woven polyester canvas that is lightweight and breathable and comes with two back pockets, and who doesn’t love pockets?

FOCO offers the overalls in both men’s and women’s sizes; men’s run from small to 3XL and women’s go from extra-small to 2XL.

If for some reason, you want to rep a team other than Ohio State, we won’t be happy about it, but we understand. FOCO is launching the overalls for all 32 NFL teams and loads of college programs as well. Check out the offerings here.