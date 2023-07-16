Ohio State Football Countdown: 48

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 48 days remaining.

Play of the Day: C.J. Stroud’s 48-yd rushing TD vs. Michigan State (2020)

C.J. Stroud introduced himself to the world first as a runner, taking this option keeper 48 yards for a touchdown in a blowout against Michigan State in 2020. Stroud would only finish with 136 rushing yards total in his collegiate career, instead throwing for over 8,100 yards over two seasons as Ohio State’s starting quarterback. The Buckeyes easily dispatched the Spartans 52-12 in East Lansing that day behind 300 total yards and four total TDs by Justin Fields, with Chris Olave leading the way through the air with 139 yards receiving and Trey Sermon on the ground with 112 yards rushing.

Players to Wear the #48 (since 2010):