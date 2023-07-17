Ohio State Football Countdown: 47

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 47 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Binjimen Victor’s 47-yard TD vs. Penn State (2018)

This next play on our countdown is an absolutely wild one, as Binjimen Victor makes a crazy catch over the defender and then glides down the field 47 yards for a crucial touchdown against Penn State in 2018. The grab in itself is impressive, but the way Victor uses his long strides to work his way down the field past defenders and into the end zone feels like it happens in slow motion. Ohio State came back to win this game 27-26, as this TD set up the game-winner by K.J. Hill a short while later, and Chase Young’s fourth down tackle with a minute left sealed the deal.

Players to Wear the #47 (since 2010):