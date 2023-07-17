Ohio State’s top remaining receiver target releases top five schools

Brian Hartline has been one of if not the most dominant force on the recruiting trail over the last several years. The former Ohio State wide receiver is now in charge of that very same room at his alma mater, and he has shown off his ability to both recruit and develop wide receivers as the best in the business time and time again.

Whether it be the numerous five-stars he’s hauled in among the likes of Garrett Wilson, Julian Fleming, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Emeka Egbuka, a high four-star like Marvin Harrison Jr. or even a three-star like Chris Olave, all of them are set up for success with the Buckeyes in large part because of the work Hartline is doing. He has helped Ohio State produce three first-round NFL Draft picks at the position in just the last two years, with two more almost certainly on the way in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As you could imagine, receivers are taking notice, and the rich continue to get richer as the Buckeyes continue to collect the nation’s top talent at wideout. In just these last two recruiting classes alone, Ohio State has earned commitments from five top-10 players at he position. That includes this 2024 haul, which currently has the No. 1 and No. 6 WR in the class in Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham, respectively. Even still, Hartline is not done.

The Buckeyes have one more target at the top of their board as they look to land three receivers in this cycle, and that spot is currently reserved for four-star St. Louis native Jeremiah McClellan. On Sunday, Ohio State got one step closer to adding him to its already stacked class when McClellan released his top five schools.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jeremiah McClellan is down to 5️⃣ Schools!



The 6’1 190 WR from Saint Louis, MO is ranked as a Top 95 Player in the ‘24 Class



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/3UJtLn7BJt pic.twitter.com/KTivb7dzNv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 16, 2023

Joining the Buckeyes still in the running for the 6-foot pass-catcher are Georgia, LSU, Missouri and Oregon. Listed as the No. 18 WR and the No. 108 player in the country overall, Ohio State has long been thought of as the favorite in this race, and both Crystal Ball predictions for McClellan are in favor of OSU — though, for what it’s worth, both of those came back in early April.

In speaking on each of his top five schools, McClellan had the following to say about Ohio State:

“That’s just Coach Hartline. Everything, when you go there you have to earn everything, nothing is given to you. Their receiver corps and how good they are and how they get them to the league. That’s really one of my biggest things.”

He also added that Ohio State, Oregon and LSU are the true top contenders right now, though he made a point to clarify that his mind is not fully made up just yet. He made official visits to all three schools in June.

Things could always change between now and whenever McClellan does make his decision official, but right now Hartline has to like where he’s at with the Christian Brothers Academy product. There is not yet a date set for his commitment, but McClellan hinted that it could come as soon as August.

Quick Hits

Five-star 2025 wide receiver Jaime Ffrench has announced that he is set to make his commitment on July 22. The 6-foot-2 Florida native will be choosing between a top five that includes Ohio State alongside Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame and Penn State. While the Buckeyes are technically in the running here, it appears that it will be the Crimson Tide that winds up landing Ffrench. Ffrench is the No. 4 WR and No. 13 overall player in the next cycle.

BREAKING: 4-star WR Jaime Ffrench Jr. will announce his college commitment LIVE on 247Sports.



Ffrench is the No. 31 overall ranked prospect in the 2025 class.@jaimeffrenchjr x #CommitHQ



⏰: July 22 - 2:45PM ET

: https://t.co/EOqELaudd2 pic.twitter.com/k1eDTFL1rc — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 15, 2023