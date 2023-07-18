Ohio State Football Countdown: 46

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 46 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Devin Smith’s 46-yard TD vs. Indiana (2012)

It’s weird watching Devin Smith in the No. 15, but it isn’t weird watching him score a long touchdown. While this one was of the catch-and-run variety, Smith made a name for himself at Ohio State as a tremendous deep threat, and caught more than his fair share of TDs during his four years in Columbus — 30, in fact. Indiana made this game interesting, as a 22-point 4th quarter for the Hoosiers resulted in the Buckeyes needing to hold on for a 52-49 victory in Bloomington. Miller threw for over 200 yards and ran for nearly 150 more with three total TDs, while Smith caught two balls for 106 yards — both long touchdowns.

Players to Wear the #46 (since 2010):