Ohio State makes cut for four-star small forward

The recruiting front has been quieter this month for Ohio State and the rest of the college football recruiting landscape. The Buckeyes earned two commitments in July, but it has been more than two weeks since the team has added to its No. 2 overall recruiting class. Ohio State has also seen a massive slowdown in hosting recruits on visits this month too, especially when compared to June, which has become one of the busiest recruiting months.

However, the Buckeyes are hoping this lull will soon cease. Multiple Ohio State targets are set to announce their commitments in the coming weeks, including two linebacker targets who are scheduled to announce this weekend. Four-star linebackers Edwin Spillman and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa are scheduled to commit July 21 and July 23, respectively, and both have the Buckeyes in their top schools list.

Spillman is down to just Ohio State and Tennessee with the home-state Volunteers looking like the favorites, while Viliamu-Asa has a final group of Ohio State, Notre Dame and USC. Ohio State seems to be in a better position to land Viliamu-Asa as opposed to Spillman, but if the Buckeyes were to miss out on both blue-chip linebackers, it would definitely be a loss for the class.

Ohio State makes the cut for four-star SF

While many of the headlines surrounding Ohio State recruiting have been focusing on the football team, the Ohio State men’s basketball Buckeyes have also been crushing it on the recruiting front. In last year’s cycle, Chris Holtmann and his staff were able to build the No. 12 class in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten behind Michigan State and Indiana.

The Buckeyes are already off to a hot start for this year’s cycle, with four-star combo-guard John Mobley Jr. already committed to the class. Mobley Jr. is the No. 38 overall prospect and the top-rated recruit from Utah.

Ohio State is looking to add to this class and one of the targets the team is looking at is four-star small forward Jalen Shelley. Ohio State only offered Shelley last month, but on Monday he released a top schools list, and the Buckeyes made the cut.

NEWS: 2024 Top-50 prospect Jalen Shelley tells me he’s down to eight schools.



The 6-8 wing is in the midst of planning five visits:

Alongside Ohio State, Shelley also listed Louisville, Marquette, Houston, Colorado, LSU, Texas A&M and Arkansas in his top eight schools. Shelley has only taken one official visit as of yet, to Louisville, but he has also taken unofficials to Houston and Arkansas. He told Joe Tipton that he is working on upcoming visits to LSU, Texas A&M, Marquette and Ohio State.

It will behoove Ohio State greatly to get him on campus, as Arkansas, LSU, Louisville, Houston and Marquette are likely above the Buckeyes in the pecking order currently. However, there is still plenty of time remaining in his recruitment. Additionally, with only being in the race for a month, already making his top schools list is certainly a win.

Holtmann has an undeniably impressive track record when it comes to recruiting during his time at Ohio State. If Holtmann and the Buckeyes can add Shelley to the class alongside Mobley Jr., this year’s class could be even better than last.

Shelley is the No. 14 SF in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 45 overall prospect. He is also the No. 3 recruit from Missouri.