Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Recounting memorable matchups between OSU and TTUN

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they cover Ohio State football, basketball, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh and Chuck circle back to Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern after news of his firing broke during their last episode. Having had time to sit and think, the hosts give their final two cents (for now) on the matter.

With the heavy stuff out of the way, Chuck then gets a (fake) chance to grill Marvin Harrison Jr., Cade Stover, and J.T. Tuimoloau with hypothetical questions for Big Ten Media Days.

And finally, it would not be a summer episode without at least some theme-week-related conversation. LGHL’s theme this week is That Team up North, which should be pretty self-explanatory. Fueled by bitterness and animosity toward a heated rival, the guys reminisce about their most memorable OSU-TTUN battles.

Plus, a few questions sent in by you, the listener(s).

Make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

Connect with the pod

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Josh Dooley

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye

Connect with Chuck Holmes

Twitter: @ctholmes3