Ohio State Football Countdown: 45

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 45 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Archie Griffin scores a TD in 2023 spring game

College football’s only two-time Heisman Trophy winner made a special appearance during this year’s Ohio State spring game, scoring an honorary touchdown during the third quarter of the scrimmage. Of course, the No. 45 is synonymous with Griffin, as his jersey number was retired back in 1999. One of the best to ever do it, Griffin holds the Buckeyes’ career rushing record with 5,589 yards over his four years in Columbus — a mark that will likely stand the test of time. Griffin is one of eight players to have their jersey retired by Ohio State.

Players to Wear the #45 (since 2010):