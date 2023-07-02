Ohio State Football Countdown: 62

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 62 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Ohio State beats Michigan 62-39 (2018)

Rather than one play today, why not take a look back at the 62 points Ohio State put up on Michigan back in 2018. Dwayne Haskins was phenomenal in this one, passing for just under 400 yards with six touchdown passes and zero picks. Parris Campbell led the way in the receiving department with six catches for 192 yards and two scores, including a long 78-yard catch-and-run TD. Defensively, the Buckeyes picked off both Shea Patterson and Joe Milton once apiece, and OSU also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Players to Wear the #62 (since 2010):