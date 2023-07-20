Bucketheads Podcast: Andrew Zoldan of The Basketball Tournament and a quick recruiting update

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

On episode 80 of the “Bucketheads” podcast, Justin and Connor talked to Andrew Zoldan of The Basketball Tournament. Zoldan is the social media manager for “The Basketball Tournament” and “The Soccer Tournament,” as well as one of the co-hosts of the “Drive the Lane Podcast” with another friend of the pod Joey Lane.

The boys talked to Zoldan about Carmen’s Crew return to TBT, what we should expect with the new crew, what it takes to be successful in TBT and what are some new teams we as fans of the event should be excited about. Plus, how awesome is the atmosphere if you go to the event?

Before the interview, we provide a quick update on the 2024 class and rave about how good the 2025 class could be. Is Darryn Peterson as good as Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer?

