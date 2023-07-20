Ohio State Football Countdown: 44

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 44 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Kenny Guiton’s 44-yard rushing TD vs. SDSU (2013)

Potentially lost in the shuffle among a string of talented Ohio State quarterbacks during the time of Braxton Miller, J.T. Barrett and more, Kenny Guiton made some big plays when he got the ball in his hands. The 2013 campaign was his most fruitful, as the senior threw 14 touchdowns to just two picks over eight games, and also ran for five more scores, including this long TD run against San Diego State. The Buckeyes have not seen the Aztecs since this game, and SDSU is probably okay with that after they took at 42-7 drubbing in Columbus.

Players to Wear the #44 (since 2010):