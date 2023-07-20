2025 tight end looking to narrow schools list, Buckeyes await decision from top remaining 2024 target

Position coach Keenan Bailey is not even a full year into being on the job as the head of the tight end group, but his efforts are already paying off. Bailey is no stranger to recruiting success, as he was a primary help to Hartline over the years and has some serious ties in SEC country as a Florida native. All set at his spot in the 2024 class thanks to the commitments of Max LeBlanc and Damarion Witten, Bailey has the luxury of looking ahead to the 2025 cycle and getting an early start there is a big advantage.

Looking to keep the trend of landing elite tight ends going, Ohio State has already offered multiple players in the next recruiting class. Specifically speaking, one in particular is looking to narrow things down a bit.

Four-star Georgia native Emaree Winston is currently the No. 209 player nationally and the ninth best tight-end for the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite. At 6-foot-2, 235 pounds and a loaded offer list of nearly 40 schools, it’s easy to see why he’s so highly touted and why the Buckeyes are one of many to have their name in the mix. On Wednesday, Winston took to Twitter to share that next week he would be releasing a list of 12 schools on his birthday, July 26.

With 40 offers to his name, getting down to 12 is at least a step towards narrowing things down, and surely Ohio State will make the cut. In fact, in this recruitment the Buckeyes may have the early lead as they hold both predictions in their favor via the 247Sports Crystal Ball. After landing elite target Jelani Thurman out of Georgia in the 2023 class, the staff is looking to have another win in the Peach State and would love nothing more than to pluck another national target out of SEC territory.

Quick Hits

One of the top remaining defensive targets for the Buckeyes, four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is set to announce his commitment this coming Sunday. The No. 102 player nationally per the 247Sports Composite grades, Viliamu-Asa has been down to USC, Notre Dame, and Ohio State for some time now, but being the first player in the 2024 class to be offered by the Buckeyes, Jim Knowles and James Laurinaitis are hoping for some major weekend fireworks.

Announcing live via 247Sports YouTube channel at 5:00 p.m. ET, the wait will soon be over for the eight best linebacker. As for feelings though, the vibes in Columbus have been pretty positive for a while now as his most recent visit to Ohio State seemed to be off the charts. For those that pay close to the social media scoops, the only school featured is currently Ohio State, and while that’s not everything, it’s something considering how close to the vest Viliamu-Asa has played this recruitment.

Viliamu-Asa went in depth on his final three schools and did a breakdown for each before he makes it final.