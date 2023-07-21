Ohio State Football Countdown: 43

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 43 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Chris Olave’s 43-yard TD vs. Michigan State (2021)

Boy was it fun to watch Chris Olave catch touchdowns for Ohio State. This 43-yarder was one of two scores for Olave in this game, leading the team with seven catches for 140 yards and the pair of TDs. The Michigan State passing defense was as advertised, allowing C.J. Stroud to pass for 432 yards and six TDs. Three different OSU receivers went over 100 yards, with Garrett Wilson (7 for 126) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (10 for 105) joining Olave. As a result, the Buckeyes easily ran away with this one in a 56-7 rout of the Spartans.

Players to Wear the #43 (since 2010):