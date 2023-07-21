Buck Off Podcast: A deep dive into Ohio State’s newcomers, recruiting predictions, and a Pac-12 preview

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to discuss the news in the college football world and preview the Pac-12 conference.

To get the show started, we discuss updates on the Northwestern program, looking at the importance of why this is still in the news and why the litigation in these institutional scenarios lead to much deeper looks into the problem.

After that, we turn our attention to the program you came here to listen about in the Ohio State Buckeyes. We discuss the new fan experience the Buckeyes are providing with selling seats to watch practice for $30. There were only 500 tickets available for each of the first two practices of camp, and how this is an experience you should not pass up if you have the opportunity. We then talk Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Marvin Harrison Jr., and make our recruiting prediction for Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa as he is set to make his decision this weekend.

In the next part of the show, we do something we all need — review all the new faces that have entered and will be entering the program. We break down the transfer players we are most excited about, the first year players coming into the summer that could be difference makers.

To close out the show, we get into the first of our conference previews with the Pac-12. In this we talk the biggest storylines, contenders, surprise teams, and our players to watch.

