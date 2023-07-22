Ohio State Football Countdown: 42

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 42 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Marvin Harrison Jr.’s 42-yard TD vs. Arkansas St. (2022)

The first of many receiving touchdowns for Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2022, this 42-yarder was one of a trio for the star receiver against an overmatched Arkansas State secondary. MHJ finished the game with seven catches for 184 yards and the three scores as Ohio State went on to win 45-12. C.J. Stroud threw for 351 yards and four TDs, while TreVeyon Henderson led the ground attack with 10 carries for 87 yards and two TDs. The Buckeye defense held the Red Wolves to just 5-of-20 on third down.

Players to Wear the #42 (since 2010):