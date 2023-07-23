Ohio State Football Countdown: 41

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 41 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Master Teague’s 41-yard TD vs. Indiana (2020)

Master Teague wasn’t the most consistent running back Ohio State has had in recent memory, but he was capable of some big runs in the open field, including this 41-yard scamper against Indiana back in 2020. This game nearly got away from the Buckeyes, as a 35-7 lead early in the third quarter was cut down to 42-35 with the Hoosiers in possession of the ball with a chance to tie at the end of the fourth quarter. Ohio State was able to hold on despite an uncharacteristic three-interception game by Justin Fields. Teague finished the afternoon with 169 yards rushing and two TDs.

Players to Wear the #41 (since 2010):