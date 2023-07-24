Ohio State Football Countdown: 40

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 40 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Philly Brown’s 40-yard TD vs. Wisconsin (2013)

Leading by just three before halftime, Ohio State decided to go for it on 4th-and-7 at the 40-yard line. Braxton Miller stepped up in the pocket and found an open Philly Brown for a touchdown to extend the lead to 10 points heading into the break. That score would be crucial in a game that the Buckeyes won 31-24. Miller threw for just under 200 yards and four TDs, rushing for another 83 yards. Brown led in the receiving department, catching eight balls for 85 yards and two TDs. Devin Smith and Evan Spencer hauled in the other two scores through the air.

Players to Wear the #40 (since 2010):