I-80 Football Show: Five predictions for the 2023 season

In this episode of the new and improved I-80 Football Show, the guys open with updates on the situation at Northwestern. Since we last talked, more former players have spoken out about the hazing and racism they’ve faced within the football program and the athletic department. Northwestern now faces a lawsuit from former head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who is trying to get the remainder of his salary, and three different lawsuits from various players across multiple sports looking for damages due to the trauma they faced in Evanston.

Big Ten media days start this Wednesday, July 26, signifying the semi-official end of the offseason. Starting next week, we’ll begin our four-week season preview breaking down the 16 teams into four tiers. Before that, we wanted to give five predictions for the season and predict the end-of-year award winners. Dante and Jordan agree that Ohio State sweeps the Player of the Year awards, with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. winning Offensive Player of the Year and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite all the hype surrounding Penn State, Jordan does not believe this is the year they beat Ohio State and Michigan to win the Big Ten. Dante on the other hand thinks that despite losing twins Chase and Sydney Brown as well as top-10 pick Devon Witherspoon, Illinois will once again be one of the best programs in the West during the final season of divisions.

