Ohio State Football Countdown: 39

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 39 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Ohio State beats Penn State in 39-38 thriller (2017)

Probably the best sporting event I’ve ever attended, the Ohio State comeback over Penn State in 2017 was one for the ages. The Buckeyes trailed by as many as 18 points in the second quarter, and the Nittany Lions still held on to a 15-point lead heading into the fourth. Then, a blocked punt by Denzel Ward completely flipped the momentum. Ohio State outscored PSU 21-3 in the final frame, largely on the back of a perfect performance by J.T. Barrett, who went 13-of-13 passing for 170 yards and three TDs in that fourth quarter. The Buckeyes emerged victorious, 39-38, as fans stormed the field in excitement and disbelief.

Players to Wear the #39 (since 2010):