Silver Bullets Podcast: Alternate uniforms, Big Ten Media Days, and the Northwestern scandal

We are back, and there’s plenty of offseason news to discuss.

We begin with Ohio State’s all-gray alternate uniforms that are planned for this year’s Michigan State matchup. We are traditionalists, but we can still appreciate a good-looking alternate whenever those appear. Our consensus is that we like the gray ones, but we also have thoughts on Ohio State’s traditional uniforms that would make them better (again).

We looked ahead to Big Ten Media Days and discussed the things we’re eager to see when that event gets underway this week. What will Ryan Day have to say? Will things finally calm down for Northwestern? What will the new coaches have to say?

Linebacker target Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa committed to Notre Dame over OSU. Is Ohio State doing enough on the defensive side of the ball when it comes to recruiting? Is there a defensive Brian Hartline out there somewhere?

Finally, we discussed the Northwestern hazing scandal, how it has already affected the Wildcats, and what might happen in the future. We already weren’t very high on Northwestern’s chances in 2023, but will the Cats have a fighting chance (or any fight at all) without Fitz? This situation will bear watching.

We’ll be back next month, or possibly sooner if news warrants, as we remain in our offseason broadcast schedule. We’ll return to our weekly format in August as we ramp up for the 2023 Ohio State football season. In the meantime, feel free to reach out with your feedback and questions below in the comments section or send us an email.

Be sure to subscribe, rate, review, and share, and follow the show over on Twitter at @SilvrBulletsPod.

As always, thanks for listening!