Ohio State makes the cut for four-star tight end, five-star safety announces commitment date

Ohio State is coming off what may be the biggest recruiting loss of this cycle, as four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa committed to Notre Dame over Ohio State and USC. Leading up to his announcement, Ohio State was viewed as the favorite to land his services. The timing of Viliamu-Asa spurning the Buckeyes may add to the sting, as July has been a slow recruiting month for Ohio State outside of the first week.

This now marks two years in a row where Ohio State has missed out on its top linebacker targets when the position has been one of priority. However, the Buckeyes are far from finished and have a massive recruiting week ahead of itself. If all goes according to plan, the ship could be turned around quickly.

Four-star TE has Ohio State in top schools

Ohio State received positive news Monday evening when 2025 four-star tight end Ethan Barbour announced an update on his recruitment. Barbour made known that he is now down to eight finalists, and Ohio State made the cut.

Alongside Ohio State, Barbour also included Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, South Carolina, USC, Auburn and Texas in his top schools.

Barbour’s recruitment will not be an easy one, and prying him out of SEC Country will be tough for the Buckeyes. Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina have jumped out as early favorites, but Ohio State making the list cannot be brushed off.

Ohio State has to get him on campus for a visit to have a realistic shot at landing him, and that will be tough to do before he starts his junior season of high school football. If his recruitment plays out and he is able to schedule a visit to Columbus though, the Buckeyes could become legitimate contenders.

Barbour is the No. 4 TE in the 247Sports Composite and is the No. 157 overall prospect. He is also the No. 20 recruit from the talent-rich state of Georgia.

Busy week on deck for Buckeyes

Ohio State is hoping to end this month how it started — with some fireworks. The Buckeyes earned multiple commitments to start July, but since, the month has been quiet for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes will hope that changes this week as they have a busy week ahead of themselves. First and foremost will be the commitment of four-star cornerback Aaron Scott.

Scott is one of Ohio State’s biggest targets right now, and the Buckeyes have long been recruiting him. He is set to commit Sunday July 30, and is basically down to Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes have been the favorites among most recruiting experts, but Michigan has come on strong to close out his recruitment.

Things seem to be so close, Scott said Monday he still has not decided on which school he will play at.

6 more days until decision day. Mann even though it’s close, still confused about where i wanna go. ‍♂️ — Aaron Scott JR (@AaronScottJr1) July 24, 2023

Scott’s recruitment is not all that is happening for the Buckeyes this week, recruiting wise. Ohio State is also scheduled to host its Summer Bash camp. A lot of current Ohio State commits are expected to make the trip this weekend, but a focus on local recruits is also being made.

With this focus on Ohio, expect a lot of recruits that make it to the event to be in the 2025 and 2026 classes as well. A commitment is not expected to follow this weekend, but it cannot be ruled off the table as this will be Ohio State’s biggest recruiting event of the summer.

Quick Hits

Ohio State 2024 five-star safety target KJ Bolden is set to announce his commitment on Aug. 5. We now know he will be doing so at 7:30 p.m. on the On3 YouTube channel. Bolden is down to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State and Florida State, with no team really separating itself from the group.