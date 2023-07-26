Ohio State Football Countdown: 38

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 38 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Chase Young collects four sacks in 38-7 win vs. Wisco (2019)

The 38 points Ohio State scored against Wisconsin aren’t as significant for today’s countdown as what happened in between those touchdowns, as the Buckeyes got an otherworldly performance from Chase Young. The dominant edge rusher collected four sacks and five tackles for loss as the Badgers could not seem to send enough blockers his way to keep Young out of the backfield. On the other side, Justin Fields put up three total TDs (two passing, one rushing) and J.K. Dobbins ran for 163 yards and a pair of scores.

Players to Wear the #38 (since 2010):