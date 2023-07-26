Ohio State will welcome Northwestern transfer linebacker, 2025 prospects this week

When Monday turned to Tuesday, the NCAA’s Division I Football Bowl Subdivision Dead Period ended, which means that from yesterday through Aug. 1 when the training camp Dead Period begins, teams can welcome players to campus for visits. We all know about the SummerFest in The Shoe happening on Friday, but that’s not the only time that Ryan Day and his staff will be welcoming potential Buckeyes to the Woody.

Northwestern Transfer Linebacker to Visit Columbus This Week

Thanks to all of the turmoil happening in Evanston, Northwestern linebacker Nigel Glover will be making a handful of official visits this week in an effort to find a place to land for this season. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound is originally from Clayton, Ohio, and was the top-rated recruit in Northwestern’s 2023 class, despite having offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Washington, Wisconsin, and others. He was a four-star prospect, coming in as the No. 335 player in the country and No. 30 linebacker nationally; Glover was the No. 10 player in the state of Ohio last cycle. Jim Knowles and Ohio State did pursue Glover, but never officially offered the LB.

He is currently on an official visit to Kentucky and will get to Columbus on Thursday — as originally reported by Rival’s Jeremy Birmingham — where he will stay through Saturday, before heading to Ann Arbor for the weekend. Bucknuts’ Bill Kurelic spoke to Glover who said that he will make his decision following this week’s trio of visits.

Coming into college, Glover was a bit of a tweener, potentially able to play linebacker or safety. The Wildcats had him slotted in to play Will linebacker, but the Buckeyes are keeping their options open in making their pitch to the Ohio native.

“(Ohio State) doesn’t like to pigeonhole guys on an exact position,” Glover told Kurelic.

While I will leave the position assignments to the OSU coaching staff, it sure would be nice to get another linebacker into the program following the commitment of Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa to Notre Dame on Sunday and there being no other linebackers of note currently holding Buckeye offers.

Check out highlights from the first month of Glover’s senior season:

Ohio State to Welcome More 2025 Prospects to Campus This Week

On Tuesday, Kurelic ran through a list of players who were taking advantage of the one-week recruitment window to take a trip to Columbus. Yesterday, five-star offensive line Georgia commit Micah DeBose was on campus and today, Perry Eliano will welcome four-star safety Ivan Taylor.

DeBose is the No. 18 player in the country and committed to UGA in mid-January, but is still taking visits. He currently does not have an OSU offer, but it seems pretty likely that he will earn one before he leaves the Buckeye state. Taylor is the No. 64 player in the country and the No. 6 safety according to 247Sports Composite Ratings. Taylor told Kurelic that his family is coming with him on the visit from Winter Garden, Fla., which is about 30-40 minutes from where I live.

Rising juniors also coming to campus this week include offensive tackle Rowan Byrne and potentially four-star running back Marquise Davis. Initially, the Cleveland Heights RB wasn’t going to be able to make it due to a conflict, but after position coach Tony Alford spoke with Davis’ high school coach, there is now a chance that he will be in attendance at the SummerFest on Friday.

Quick Hits:

Birm did a nice job of breaking down Ohio State’s options at linebacker in the 2024 class. While their options aren’t super deep or impressive, he highlights four-star edge rusher Booker Pickett Jr. as the only real uncommitted option for the Buckeyes right now. While he would need to add a decent amount of weight to play LB in the Big Ten, that is a position change that he is open for. Pickett plans on being on campus for a game in October.

as the only real uncommitted option for the Buckeyes right now. While he would need to add a decent amount of weight to play LB in the Big Ten, that is a position change that he is open for. Pickett plans on being on campus for a game in October. Chris Holtmann’s men’s basketball program offered a big-time recruit on Tuesday in 2025 power forward Bryson Tiller. The No. 6 player in the country according to 247’s Composite Rankings, the Atlanta native plays for Overtime Elite and holds 20 offers from programs including Florida, Georgia, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, North Carolina, Villanova, Virginia, Xavier, and more.