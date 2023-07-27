Ohio State Football Countdown: 37

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 37 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Xavier Johnson’s 37-yard TD vs. Georgia (2022)

There isn’t much Ohio State fans would like to remember about this game, but that doesn’t take away from a special moment for former walk-on Xavier Johnson, who scored on this 37-yard touchdown against Georgia in the College Football Playoff. Johnson became a Swiss army knife for the Buckeyes in 2022, rushing for 163 yards and catching 13 passes for 151 yards with three total TDs — two of which came in big games against Notre Dame and the Bulldogs. Now a scholarship player since early 2021, Johnson isn’t the most flashy player on the roster, but he is a guy Ohio State should look to get more involved in 2023 as a dependable playmaker with a wide skillset.

Players to Wear the #37 (since 2010):