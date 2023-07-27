Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud agrees to rookie deal with the Houston Texans

NFL training camps are opening up around the country, and we are just a couple weeks away from the start of preseason games. Lately there has been plenty of news involving former Ohio State players, which we’ll try and recap neatly here.

C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans

After starring for two years at Ohio State, the Houston Texans made quarterback C.J. Stroud the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft back in April. On Tuesday, Stroud and the Texans came to terms on the quarterback’s rookie deal. Stroud’s first professional contract is a four-year, $36.3 million dollar deal. Included in the contract is a $23.38 million dollar signing bonus.

During his time in Columbus, Stroud threw for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions. The 85 touchdowns thrown by Stroud broke the Big Ten record that was previously held by Purdue’s Drew Brees. In his two years as a starter for the Buckeyes, Stroud was invited to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Even though Houston general manager says Stroud will be competing with Davis Mills for the starting quarterback job, the Texans would like Stroud to earn the job sooner rather than later, especially after using the second overall pick in the draft on Stroud. In 28 games over the last two seasons for Houston, Mills has thrown for 33 touchdowns and 25 interceptions, but it is obvious that Mills isn’t a franchise quarterback like Stroud has the potential to be.

Along with agreeing to terms with Stroud, the Texans agreed to a contract extension with offensive tackle Tytus Howard, who was their first round pick back in 2019. Houston had already agreed to extensions with offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and guard Shaq Mason, so when Stroud does become the starter he will be well protected. The first preseason game for Stroud and the Texans will be on August 10th at New England.

Nick Bosa

While one second overall pick from Ohio State recently signed a contract, another is looking for a big second professional deal. Nick Bosa was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft, and has been one of the most dominant defensive players in the game since stepping on the field. Not only has Bosa been selected to the Pro Bowl three times, he was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, and NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. Last season Bosa recorded a career-high 18.5 sacks.

The next time we see Bosa on the field is unknown, as the defensive end is holding out as he is looking for a big money contract extension. Back in 2020, the Los Angeles Chargers and Joey Bosa agreed to a five year, $135 million dollar contract extension. The younger Bosa will likely be seeking even more money since he has been even more dominant since arriving in the NFL.

With the 49ers seen as one of the favorites in the NFC to make it to the Super Bowl, it’s likely the team and Bosa come to an agreement on an extension before the season begins. The only worry is if the holdout stretches deep into training camp, it could limit the amount of time Bosa is on the field early in the regular season as he works himself into game-shape.

Andrew Norwell

On Monday the Washington Commanders released former Ohio State offensive lineman Andrew Norwell. The guard went undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft, signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. When Norwell hit free agency following the 2017 season, he became the highest-paid guard in the league when he signed a five-year, $66.5 million dollar contract. After signing a two-year deal with Washington in March 2022, Norwell started 16 games for the Commanders last season.

The release of Norwell isn’t much of a surprise, though. Back in May, Norwell was placed on the PUP list back in May because of an elbow injury. It shouldn’t take Norwell too long to find a new home, as he is an experienced lineman that doesn’t make many mistakes. Since entering the league in 2014, Norwell has started 127 games.

Terry McLaurin

One Washington player that won’t have to worry about latching on with a new team anytime soon is Terry McLaurin. The former Ohio State wide receiver was recently named as the 94th best player in the NFL, as voted on by his peers. “Scary Terry” was selected by Washington in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and didn’t take long to become a force in the league. McLaurin became the first player in league history to catch at least five passes and a touchdown in each of the first three games of his NFL career.

Heading into his fifth season in the NFL, McLaurin has caught 299 passes for 4,281 yards, reaching the end zone 21 times. While other receivers might get more attention, McLaurin has established himself as one of the most consistent receivers in the league. Last year McLaurin earned his first Pro Bowl appearance after catching 77 passes for a career-high 1,191 yards.

Madden NFL 24 ratings

Last week the player ratings for Madden NFL 24 were revealed. While he just missed out on being rated a 99 in the game, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was the top-rated former Buckeye, checking in with a 98 rating. Along with Bosa, four other Ohio State alums received at least a 90 rating in the game. Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward earned a 93 rating, Terry McLaurin received a 92 rating, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was given a 91 rating, and New Orleans defensive back Marshon Lattimore was placed with a 90 overall rating.

The complete list of ratings for Madden NFL 24 can be found here. Madden NFL 24 will be released on August 15th.