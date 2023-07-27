Ohio State offers 2025 Georgia commit, gets ready to host a big time guest this coming weekend

Ohio State and their representatives were in Indianapolis for Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday, and while these speaking engagements don’t really shed light on anything super important, it’s a sign of the season coming quickly.

With Ryan Day, J.T. Tuimoloau, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Cade Stover all in attendance, the Buckeyes were well represented by some of the more important leaders of the team. A main takeaway from yesterday: the team is ready, and knows exactly what they need to do in order to get back to being atop of the conference and competing for national championships.

Day, alluding to his 2022 squad being just a couple plays away from their goals, isn’t wrong when considering how close they were to advancing to the national title game. But beating the team up north was a theme for Wednesday’s speakers, and surely this underdog mentality will be fully embraced.

At any rate, fall camp is right around the corner, and on-field results will finally take the place of talking.

Buckeyes offer 2025 Georgia commit

Even with camp quickly approaching in the coming days, Ohio State is still hard at work on the recruiting trail in both the current and future classes. On Tuesday, the Buckeyes hosted current Georgia commit, Micah DeBose. A 6-foot-5, 315 pound offensive tackle in the 2025 class, DeBose has been committed to Georgia since January, but is still open to taking other visits. Making the trek to campus, Day and company were happy to have him in Columbus for an unofficial visit.

The No. 18 player nationally, Micah is also the third best offensive tackle in the class and the fourth best player in Alabama for the 2025 cycle per the 247Sports Composite. Upon his arrival, DeBose had not yet been offered by the Buckeyes, but following his trip, Ohio State is now in the fold as Micah took to Twitter to share the Buckeyes were the latest program to enter his recruitment.

Now up to 24 offers, the four-star is still committed, but seeing his active summer plans like a stop to Florida State and collecting offers from other programs such as Florida and Oklahoma, it’s safe to say that this is still very much a recruitment worth getting involved in.

Sure, Georgia is at the top of the college football landscape right now, but Ohio State is one of the best programs in the country still —and certainly in recruiting — so if Justin Frye wants to get involved, it’s worth a shot.

Quick Hits

An early target for the Buckeyes, 2025 offensive lineman Matty Augustine is starting to really blow up in terms of his recruiting stock. A four-star prospect now thanks to a rankings update, Augustine has been active on Twitter this week sharing news that Miami, Florida, and Alabama have all offered the Connecticut native.

Heading back to Ohio State this weekend for Friday’s big recruiting event, this will be his second trip to Columbus after receiving his Buckeye offer this past June following a strong camp performance. Making a return trip this soon shows his interest in what the Buckeyes have to offer him, but with his recruitment really taking off, it’s the early relationships that should help. Fortunately, Ohio State is all over that.