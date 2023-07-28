Ohio State Football Countdown: 36

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 36 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Shaun Wade’s 36-yard pick-six vs. Indiana (2020)

The 2020 season wasn’t the best of Shaun Wade’s career, but it did include his only collegiate pick-six as he ran this route better than the receiver to intercept a Michael Penix pass and bring it all the way back for a touchdown. The score would prove to be a crucial one, as Ohio State narrowly escaped with a 42-35 victory in a game where they led by as much as 28 points. While this was his lone defensive touchdown of his Buckeye career, Wade picked off a total of six passes during his time in Columbus, and was a pivotal member of the 2019 defense that may have beaten Clemson had Wade not been wrongfully ejected.

Players to Wear the #36 (since 2010):