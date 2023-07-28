Buckeyes set to host several big names for Summer Fest, current 2025 QB commit sees massive rankings boost

This evening, Ryan Day and crew will host an impressive list of guests for their Summer Fest in the Shoe just ahead of fall camp season. With a solid contingent of in-state and national targets set to make their way to Columbus tonight, let’s take a look at just a few names that will be in attendance.

Top DB in the 2025 class set to see Ohio State

Ohio State is always looking to load up on elite cornerback targets. With how prominent the passing game is in college football today, bringing in guys to lock it down is pivotal to a team’s success on defense.

In this current 2024 cycle, the Buckeyes have two in the fold already thanks to Bryce West and Miles Lockhart, but are really hoping this weekend ends with a bang when Aaron Scott makes his commitment public. That said, the staff isn’t afraid to look ahead to the 2025 prospects, and on Friday the top of the list will make an appearance.

Taking to Twitter to share his visit plans, Alabama native Na’eem Offord will attend the Summer Fest event tonight. The No. 6 player nationally, Offord is the top-ranked cornerback in the class and the second-best player from Alabama per the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound five-star holds over 30 offers to his name, and while it’s never easy to poach a top cornerback away from SEC country, it’s pretty exciting for Ohio State to be hosting Offord for this event, which counts as an unofficial visit. Paying his own way to attend, clearly there’s mutual interest here.

Already an offer in hand from Ohio State, the Buckeyes will use this chance to further strengthen their relationship, as this is one target worth fighting for as he owns every tool needed to be a crown jewel in any class.

Four-star LB checks in on the Buckeyes

Though the Buckeyes recently lost out on a top linebacker recruit to Notre Dame, it’s important to remember all is not lost at the position in the current cycle. Thanks to current pledge Payton Pierce, Ohio State is still bringing in one of the nation’s best linebackers for this 2024 class, and surely has plans to land another if need be.

Looking ahead to 2025, like the aforementioned cornerback position, the staff is already doing their due diligence with the linebacker spot. Thursday was a solid step in the right direction towards showing this staff has what it takes to land top players at linebacker.

Making the trek from Philly, four-star linebacker Anthony Sacca stopped to check in on Ohio State for an unofficial visit, and his comfort with the Buckeyes has to be pretty strong considering how much he has in common with current players and even Jim Knowles. A product of St. Joseph’s Prep, Sacca attends the same high school as current Buckeyes Marvin Harrison Jr., Kyle McCord, and even Knowles once upon a time.

That familiarity alone of course helps Ohio States’ chances here as they know the program well and have two guys that can not only tell Sacca what it’s like to be a Buckeye at the next level, but seeing two guys flourish in Columbus has to mean something to Sacca as he too could be in their shoes.

The No. 148 player nationally, Sacca is currently the 19th best linebacker in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite. A player the staff has already offered, you can bet the easy sell here was using their connections to his home and letting McCord and Harrsion Jr.’s success speak for itself on why coming to Ohio State from St. Joseph’s Prep is an easy decision.

Had a great time in Columbus! pic.twitter.com/Aaip76UuO0 — Anthony Sacca (@saccaanthony) July 27, 2023

Quick Hits

It does tend to happen once a player commits to Ohio State, and current 2025 quarterback pledge Tavien St. Clair saw a massive jump in his recruiting ranking in the latest 247Sports update, moving him all the way up to their 35th best player in the country and third-best quarterback in the class.

Quite the impressive boost, Day and Corey Dennis saw what everybody else seems to be catching onto now, and that’s a dude who has all the skillsets to be a star at the next level. The Buckeyes continue to roll when it comes to landing elite level signal callers.

Back to this evening’s Summer Fest, a few in-state prospects will also make their way to Columbus for the festivities. Set to be on-site, three-star linebacker Eli Lee (Akron, Ohio/Archbishop Hoban) will be in attendance. A 6-foot-3, 215 pound athlete, Lee currently holds two offers from UMASS and Iowa State, but would love to hear from his home team as he continues to keep their interest.

In addition to Lee, another Northeast Ohio native will be in the Shoe. Cleveland Glenville product Jameil Hamm is a 6-foot-4, 225 pound edge rusher who currently holds six offers from many of the better MAC schools. Looking to see his recruitment take off even more, earning an invite from the Buckeyes is a step towards that, and where he attends school certainly doesn’t hurt either as the Glenville pipeline looks to be alive and well.

Another linebacker on site tonight, Lakota West product Grant Beerman will make the short trek to campus. A three-star athlete, Beerman currently holds offers from the likes of Duke, Cincinnati, Pitt, Purdue, and a few others, but again, a trip to Columbus always shows interest and the Buckeyes will certainly need multiple linebackers in the 2025 class and wouldn’t have to look far for guys right in their backyard. This visit is just another way for the Buckeyes to keep in communication with a talented in-state prospect.