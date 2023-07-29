Ohio State Football Countdown: 35

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 35 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Ohio State, Utah score 35 points in 3 minutes in Rose Bowl (2021)

The first time in our countdown where the opposing team also factors into the equation, this wild sequence in the 2021 Rose Bowl saw Ohio State and Utah combine for 35 points in under three minutes of game time, including a 97-yard kick return, two 50-plus yard TDs by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the poorest tackling you'll ever see on a broken play for the Utes that resulted in six. Ohio State was lucky to emerge victorious in this one with how poor the defense was, but JSN’s 15 catches for 347 yards (!!) and three touchdowns certainly helped matters.

Players to Wear the #35 (since 2010):