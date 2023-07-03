Ohio State Football Countdown: 61

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 61 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Chris Olave’s 61-yard TD vs. Minnesota (2021)

Chris Olave takes the pass from C.J. Stroud 61 yards for a game-sealing touchdown against Minnesota to start off the 2021 campaign. It wasn’t always pretty for the Buckeyes in the season opener, as the team trailed 14-10 at halftime. However, a strong second half that included a defensive touchdown by Haskell Garrett helped Ohio State to a 45-31 victory. Stroud finished the game with 294 yards, four TDs and a pick, while Olave led the receivers with four catches for 117 yards and two scores. Miyan Williams paced the ground game with nine carries for 125 yards and a TD.

Players to Wear the #61 (since 2010):