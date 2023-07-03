I-70 Football Podcast: Ranking the Coaches in the Big Ten

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 Podcast. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

In this episode of the I-70 Football Show, the guys rank the 16 coaches in the conference. Wisconsin and Nebraska both fired coaches in 2022 and are resetting expectations with Luke Fickell and Matt Rhule, respectively. With the additions of USC and UCLA, Lincoln Riley and Chip Kelly will also be entering the conference. The addition of those four coaches significantly changes the strength of the conference, as all have won conference championships at previous schools — and Fickell, Riley and Kelly have all made it to the CFP.

With the Big Ten getting rid of divisions and the playoff expanding to 12 teams, USC, UCLA, Wisconsin, and Nebraska will be hoping to take advantage of the extra eight spots, but they’ll have tough competition with Jim Harbaugh, Ryan Day, and James Franklin at Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. The Big Ten has a lot of good coaches and a couple of superstar coaches, and it has a chance to make the conference stronger if Indiana, Nebraska, and Iowa make the right decisions after the 2023 season.

Rankings are always subjective! Take a listen and let us know how you would rank the coaches entering the 2023 season.

