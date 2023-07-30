Ohio State Football Countdown: 34

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 34 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Kyle McCord hits JSN for 34-yard TD vs. Akron (2021)

Ohio State fans got a brief glimpse of the Buckeyes’ likely quarterback for the 2023 season when Kyle McCord made a start in place of C.J. Stroud against Akron in 2021. The freshman wasn’t asked to do a whole lot — especially with three OSU running backs combining for five TDs — but still finished the game with 319 yards passing to go with two TDs and an INT. This was a pretty strike to Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the score, and though JSN is now gone, this lone start for McCord could prove to be the difference in the starting QB battle heading into this season.

Players to Wear the #34 (since 2010):