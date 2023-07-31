Ohio State Football Countdown: 33

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 34 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Rod Smith’s 33-yard TD vs. Nebraska (2012)

Despite spending four years in Columbus, Rod Smith’s Ohio State career never quite got off the ground, but he did still manage this impressive 33-yard touchdown run against Nebraska, breaking several tackles en route to the end zone. For Smith, it was one of eight career rushing TDs with the Buckeyes, compiling 549 yards on 107 carries during his time in scarlet and gray. Ohio State won this game with ease, 63-38, on the back of four rushing TDs by Carlos Hyde and two more scores from Braxton Miller — one passing, one rushing. Bradley Roby picked off two passes on the other end, taking one back for six.

Players to Wear the #33 (since 2010):