Ohio State Football Countdown: 60

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 60 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Binjimen Victor’s 60-yard TD vs. Michigan State (2019)

Justin Fields rolls out and finds a wide open Binjimen Victor, who scampers down the sideline and dives over the pilon for a 60-yard touchdown against Michigan State in 2019. It was one of two long scores in the game for Ohio State, as J.K. Dobbins also had a 67-yard TD run in a game the Buckeyes won 34-10. Victor finished the night with three catches for a team-high 79 yards and a score as Fields finished with 206 yards passing, two TDs and a pick while Dobbins carried the ball 24 times for 172 yards and the long TD.

Players to Wear the #60 (since 2010):