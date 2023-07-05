Ohio State Football Countdown: 59

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 60 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 59-0 in B1G Title (2014)

In my eyes, there was no other moment I could use to represent 59 days remaining until Ohio State’s season than the Buckeyes’ historic 59-0 beatdown of Wisconsin in the 2014 Big Ten Championship game. Cardale Jones aired it out for 257 yards and three touchdowns while Ezekiel Elliott went off for 220 rushing yards and two scores, including a long 81-yard TD run. Ohio State’s defense was stifling, forcing four turnovers — one of which a Joey Bosa fumble return TD that really put the game on ice before halftime. This was one of the most dominant performances you will see on this type of stage.

Players to Wear the #59 (since 2010):