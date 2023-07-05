Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: A couple Buckeyes in the NFL gamble and lose, while others are remembered as heroes

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they cover Ohio State football, basketball, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh and Chuck discuss recent gambling suspensions dished out by the NFL, a few of which affected former Ohio State Buckeyes. Is the league acting in a hypocritical manner? Or are players ignoring fair, established rules? Both guys agree that it doesn't really matter what is fair or unfair, because one group holds disciplinary power.

The hosts then catch you up on some recent recruiting news, including a Buckeye bump for at least one future OSU quarterback.

And it would not be a summer episode without at least some theme-week-related conversation. LGHL’s theme this week is Buckeye Heroes, perfectly timed around the Fourth of July! The guys share their favorite underrated Buckeye Heroes, as well as a few heroic moments.

Plus, a few questions sent in by you, the listener(s).

