Ohio State Football Countdown: 58

As we count down to the start of the 2023 season, we will be looking back at one play or big moment in Ohio State history over the past decade or so that corresponds to the remaining days left until Buckeyes take the field against Indiana on Sept. 2. There are 58 days remaining.

Play of the Day: Marvin Harrison Jr.’s 58-yard TD vs. Indiana (2022)

The first but certainly not the last time the Route Man will be featured on our Ohio State countdown, this time Marvin Harrison Jr. takes it 58-yards to the crib against Indiana in 2022. Stroud had an easy day picking apart the Hoosier secondary, passing for just under 300 yards and five touchdowns, with Harrison Jr. his favorite target at seven catches for 147 yards and the score. The run game was equally effective, as Miyan Williams and Dallan Hayden combined for 249 yards on the ground and a TD apiece in a 56-14 rout for the home team.

Players to Wear the #58 (since 2010):