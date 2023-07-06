Bucketheads Podcast: Holtmann’s future, what happened with TTUN and Caleb Love, more with SI’s Kevin Sweeney

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

The guys welcome a return guest to the podcast this week — Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney. Connor, Justin, and Kevin begin by breaking down the two favorites to win the Big Ten this season, Michigan State and Purdue. Could the Boilermakers be even better next season if there’s even a little bit of improvement from Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer? Or could the Spartans overtake them if one particular junior guard — who Justin thinks the world of — takes the massive step forward some people think he will?

They also discuss the addition of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten, and the logistical nightmares it could bring. No, Northwestern won’t be playing in Los Angeles on a Thursday night and then have a home noon game on Saturday. But still, the travel impacts on the student-athletes could be a bit harsh initially.

Kevin also talks about the Buckeyes for a bit, including the bare minimum he thinks needs to be done this season for Chris Holtmann to return as head coach for the 2024-2025 season.

